Man arrested on suspicion of causing Wigan dad's New Year hit-and-run smash death

Gareth Roper was found collapsed on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, during the early hours of New Year's Day and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old Spring View rugby player, known to family and friends as Gaz, left behind children aged between 11 months and 12 years old.

A major investigation was launched by police and now it has been revealed that there has been a significant development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth "Gaz" Roper

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured and unlicensed and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

"He has been released on bail pending further inquiries."

Details of what happened that night remain scarce, although the matter has been referred to the Independent Office For Police Conduct.

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money to go towards funeral costs.

A police appeal at the collision site

Shortly after the tragedy, Mr Roper’s mother Joyce King wrote heartbreakingly on social media: “Waking up from this nightmare knowing that I’ll never see you pop your head round the back door asking for a pound for the trolley for Aldi, or ring me saying what you doing?’ me thinking what’s he after?’ not being given the chance to tell you how much I love you because the driver who hit left you there all alone on that cold road with no-one to hold your hand and comfort you.

“That I can never forgive him for. He took away a mother and stepfather’s son, a loving wife’s husband, six beautiful children.

“When he took my son’s life he took a piece of our hearts as well, and left families broken, but he couldn’t take our memories which will be with us forever. RIP my beautiful loving caring son.”

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 1271 1/1/22 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Floral tributes left at the scene