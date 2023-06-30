The 15-year-old was pronounced dead on Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale, last night (June 29) and a man aged 28 has since been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Skelmersdale Police say they were called to the road shortly after 9pm after receiving reports of a knifing and despite the best efforts of paramedics, they were unable to save the teenager.

A general view of Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale, where a 15-year-old schoolboy was fatally stabbed. A man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and officers say that their thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested and an investigation has been launched.

Insp Simon Pritchard of Lancashire Police said: “A murder investigation is under way following the death of a boy in Skelmersdale.

“These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who feels they can assist with our enquiries, to come forward.

"This happened near to a busy dual carriageway, so we’d ask drivers to check their dash cam footage and think back to any unusual activity they may recall from the area.

"It’s important we build a picture of the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We recognise this will have caused some concern in the community but please be reassured incidents of this nature are rare and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the case.”

