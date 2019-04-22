Man arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap after death of Joanne Bailey-Collinge in Wigan

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after a woman died in a road crash in Wigan on Saturday.

Police were called to Bickershaw Lane, Wigan to reports that three cars had collided - a black Volkswagen Polo, a silver Mercedes C220 saloon and a green Volkswagen Amarok - shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday April 20.

Victim Joanne Bailey-Collinge

A 34-year-old woman, the driver of the Polo, later died at hospital. She wasa named locally as mum of five, Joanne Bailey-Collinge.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in

A 13-year-old girl a 29-year-old man travelling in the Polo were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition. A four-year-old girl also in the Polo was taken to hospital for less serious injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

The occupants of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old man and two 20-year-old men, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Scene of fatal accident on Bickershaw Lane, Abram

The 21-year-old man and one of the 20-year-old men have been eliminated from the investigation into causing death by dangerous driving, but further arrested for criminal damage and released on bail.

The final 20-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver and occupants of the Amarok failed to stop at the scene and the car was later found abandoned on Bolton House Road, Wigan.

It has been established that the driver and occupants escaped the scene by forcing another motorist to drive them from the scene.

Following enquiries, a 26-year-old man was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving. He has been further arrested for murder, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A man aged 42 from the Golborne area has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and remains in custody for questioning.

Sergeant Lee Westhead from GMP’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit said: “This is a fast-paced and complex enquiry and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police as soon as possible.

“Arrests have been made but the investigation is still in the early stages so we still need help from the public.

“We are still searching for the two passengers that were in the VW Amarok at the time of this incident.

“I would say this to these people, ‘Come and speak to us now on your terms before we come and find you’.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a grey VW Amarok pick-up truck or a silver Mercedes C220 saloon in the Bamfurlong area around 5.40pm on Saturday 20 April 2019, or who saw these vehicles on Bolton Road, Lilly Lane, Warrington Road and Bickershaw Lane shortly after this time.

“In addition to this, if you know the people involved in this incident and have information that could help us, please get in touch.

“I am grateful to the witnesses who have come forward already and the help we have received from the community. We continue to support the victims of this dreadful incident at this time and my thoughts remain with them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741, alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.