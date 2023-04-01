News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested on suspicion of robbery after cash stolen from Wigan shop

Police investigating a robbery at a Wigan convenience store have made an arrest.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:17 BST- 1 min read

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery after money was stolen from Go Local, on Warrington Road, Ince, at 9.30pm on Thursday, March 30.

He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary and was taken into custody for questioning, according to Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team.

Go Local, on Warrington Road, Ince
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.