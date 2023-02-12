News you can trust since 1853
Man awaits his fate after attacking another police officer

A man who breached two different conditional discharge sentences by attacking a policeman is awaiting his fate.

By Charles Graham
Byron Garner, 23, of Mayfield Road, Up Holland, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting PC Alexander McNamee during the course of his duties on November 14 last year.

In doing so he broke the terms of a 12-month conditional discharge handed down by Swansea justices for being drunk and disorderly on January 12 last year and another one of the same length imposed by Lancashire magistrates for another attack on a police officer in Skelmersdale on June 9 2022.

Garner was handed conditional discharges by magistrates in both Swansea and Lancashire for offences last year
Garner was released on unconditional bail until he returns to the court to be sentenced on March 16.