Byron Garner, 23, of Mayfield Road, Up Holland, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting PC Alexander McNamee during the course of his duties on November 14 last year.

In doing so he broke the terms of a 12-month conditional discharge handed down by Swansea justices for being drunk and disorderly on January 12 last year and another one of the same length imposed by Lancashire magistrates for another attack on a police officer in Skelmersdale on June 9 2022.

Garner was handed conditional discharges by magistrates in both Swansea and Lancashire for offences last year