Man awaits sentence after confessing to attacking four Wigan police officers

A 35-year-old has been accused of launching attacks on four police officers on three different occasions.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Liam Makin, of Charles Street, Ince, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to the assault by beating of PC Slater on January 27, of PCs Greenough and Kerr on January 28 and PC Gardner on February 27.

He was released on unconditional bail until sentencing at the same court on May 31.