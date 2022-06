Hassan Omomi, 49, of Clifton Street, Wigan, was charged with taking £280 from Azad Malik and having the implement on Wigan Road on February 28.

After entering guilty pleas to both charges he was given a community punishment by borough magistrates which includes completing 80 hours of unpaid work, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a drug rehabilitation course.

Wigan Magistrates' Court