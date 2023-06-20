Man behind bars after admitting killing dad in push outside pub in Wigan town centre

Roy Halliwell, 61, from Scholes, suffered a brain injury when he was attacked outside The George pub, on Wallgate, on Thursday, December 22, and died in hospital a week later.

Carl Sinclair has now been jailed for five years and six months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court, after pleading guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

Carl Sinclair has been jailed for five and a half years for manslaughter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that before the attack, 58-year-old Sinclair was seen shouting nonsensically at Mr Halliwell and making threats.

Sinclair followed him to a pub, where he violently pushed Mr Halliwell to the ground, causing him to hit his head and suffer a brain injury.

Sinclair then left him in the street and despite being rushed to hospital for treatment, he died on Thursday, December 29.

Police spoke to witnesses on the night of the incident and quickly identified Sinclair, of Cemetery Road, Ince, as the attacker.

Roy Halliwell in his younger days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, before being re-arrested and charged with manslaughter after Mr Halliwell’s death.

Det Insp Chris Preston, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan division, said: “Sinclair’s actions that night were callous and reckless, and they have devastated the lives of Roy’s family and friends. They must now live with the consequences of this man’s drunken and violent behaviour for the rest of their lives. The thoughts of the investigation team remain with Roy’s family today.

“From the beginning this was a fast-paced investigation with multiple witnesses to interview. Local officers who were called to the incident and the investigation team have worked very hard on this case and I want to thank them for their efforts.

“Sadly, this case demonstrates how devastating an assault can be and how a split-second decision to act with violence can destroy many lives. I urge people to think very carefully about their actions when consuming alcohol as it can have grave consequences and lead to a lifetime of regret.”

Advertisement Hide Ad