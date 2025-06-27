Man 'carrying kitchen knife' arrested in Wigan town centre
Plain-clothed police officers detained a man allegedly carrying a seven-inch kitchen knife in Wigan town centre.
Members of the Wigan town centre and Scholes neighbourhood policing team arrested him on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.
They also detained a woman suspected of breaching bail conditions by being on Market Place.
Wigan police have been highlighting their work on social media as part of a national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.