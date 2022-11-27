News you can trust since 1853
Man caught carrying a lock knife awaits sentence from Wigan magistrates

A man who admitted carrying a knife in a public place will find out his punishment next month.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cole Kelly, 21, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, had a lock knife with a black handle on Railway Road, Skelmersdale, on June 1.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and with only a provisional licence on the same day, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Kelly will appear before the same court for sentencing on December 21.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.