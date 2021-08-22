Man caught scavenging for scrap

Andrew Yates, 37, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, stood before Wigan justices to admit being in a compound at Richmond House, Tyldesley, for the purposes of stealing metals. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £107 towards costs and victim services.

