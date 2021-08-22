Man caught scavenging for scrap
A man was caught in a yard scavenging for scrap.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 12:14 pm
Andrew Yates, 37, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, stood before Wigan justices to admit being in a compound at Richmond House, Tyldesley, for the purposes of stealing metals. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £107 towards costs and victim services.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.