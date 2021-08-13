Man charged after car stolen from Wigan dealership in series of incidents
A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car in Wigan, as well as other vehicles and tools across Greater Manchester.
Mason Crozier, 20, of Oak Bank Avenue, Manchester, has been charged with fraud by misrepresentation, making off without payment and robbery.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
There was a similar incident in Wythenshawe on Monday, March 8.
The keys to a Ford Transit van were grabbed from an address in Heywood on Tuesday, July 6 and the van taken, and a week later funds were not transferred for the purchase of a van in Bolton.
Money was also never received for the purchase of tools in Stockport.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here