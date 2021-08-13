Man charged after car stolen from Wigan dealership in series of incidents

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car in Wigan, as well as other vehicles and tools across Greater Manchester.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:18 pm

Mason Crozier, 20, of Oak Bank Avenue, Manchester, has been charged with fraud by misrepresentation, making off without payment and robbery.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested as cars and tools are stolen from Wigan and Greater Manchester

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have been investigating the incidents

There was a similar incident in Wythenshawe on Monday, March 8.

The keys to a Ford Transit van were grabbed from an address in Heywood on Tuesday, July 6 and the van taken, and a week later funds were not transferred for the purchase of a van in Bolton.

Money was also never received for the purchase of tools in Stockport.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here