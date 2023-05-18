On Wednesday May 17, officers patrolling the nearby area of Ince conducted a stop and search of a 32-year-old man on Silverdale Avenue during Operation Sceptre.

Upon conducting a search, he was found in possession of a bladed article.

He was arrested and further questioned in custody.

Ashley John Heaton, of no fixed abode was charged with possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court later today (May 18).

Operation Sceptre is an initiative co-ordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council to raise awareness of knife crime and the police action in detecting, reducing and preventing it.