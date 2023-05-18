News you can trust since 1853
Man charged during crackdown on knife crime in Wigan

A man has been charged during a week of action to tackle knife crime in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

On Wednesday May 17, officers patrolling the nearby area of Ince conducted a stop and search of a 32-year-old man on Silverdale Avenue during Operation Sceptre.

Upon conducting a search, he was found in possession of a bladed article.

He was arrested and further questioned in custody.

The man was found carrying a bladed article during a stop and searchThe man was found carrying a bladed article during a stop and search
The man was found carrying a bladed article during a stop and search
Ashley John Heaton, of no fixed abode was charged with possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court later today (May 18).

Operation Sceptre is an initiative co-ordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council to raise awareness of knife crime and the police action in detecting, reducing and preventing it.

Police are working with partners including Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit, local authorities, public health, youth workers and charities to protect people from the threat of knife crime.