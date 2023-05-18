Man charged during crackdown on knife crime in Wigan
A man has been charged during a week of action to tackle knife crime in Wigan.
On Wednesday May 17, officers patrolling the nearby area of Ince conducted a stop and search of a 32-year-old man on Silverdale Avenue during Operation Sceptre.
Upon conducting a search, he was found in possession of a bladed article.
He was arrested and further questioned in custody.
Ashley John Heaton, of no fixed abode was charged with possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place.
He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court later today (May 18).
Operation Sceptre is an initiative co-ordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council to raise awareness of knife crime and the police action in detecting, reducing and preventing it.
Police are working with partners including Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit, local authorities, public health, youth workers and charities to protect people from the threat of knife crime.