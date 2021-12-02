Man charged with battering Wigan pensioner with a metal bar

Joseph Fishwick, 28, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, is accused of aggravated burglary.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before Wigan and Leigh magistrates today (December 2).

A second man who was also arrested in relation to the incident on Saturday night has been released without charge.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the attack to come forward

Shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday November 27 officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home on Warrington Road, Ince, Wigan.

Inquiries established that a man knocked on the front door at around 9pm and when the victim answered, he was immediately assaulted with a metal bar.

Emergency services attended and the victim, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or online, if able, at www.gmp.police.uk quoting incident log number 3002 of 27/11/21.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.