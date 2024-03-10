Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Holland, of Standishgate, is charged with false representation by withdrawing £500 on January 15 using a bank card which didn't belong to him.

He is further charged with attacking two emergency workers and smashing a mirror on January 10 and also to breaking furniture on December 15.

He has denied the two counts of criminal damage but not yet entered pleas to the other charges.