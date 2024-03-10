Man charged with fraudulently using a bank card and attacking 999 workers

A 43-year-old Wigan man has appeared before magistrates accused of fraud, criminal damage and assaulting two emergency workers.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Holland, of Standishgate, is charged with false representation by withdrawing £500 on January 15 using a bank card which didn't belong to him.

Read More
Police officer living in Wigan convicted of conspiracy

He is further charged with attacking two emergency workers and smashing a mirror on January 10 and also to breaking furniture on December 15.

He has denied the two counts of criminal damage but not yet entered pleas to the other charges.

Holland was released on conditional bail pending a trial at the same court on January 28 next year.