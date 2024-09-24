Man charged with making knife threat and stealing from Wigan supermarket
A crown court trial will be held for a man accused of threatening someone with a knife at a Wigan supermarket.
Paul Atkinson, 60, of Wigan Road, Atherton, is charged with making the threat at Aldi, in Ashton, on September 8 and the robbery of meat worth £11.38.
He is also alleged to have been in possession of a knife and stolen vodka at the same store the following day.
Atkinson will appear at Bolton Crown Court on October 16 and was remanded in custody.