Man charged with shoplifting and assault in Wigan borough
A man has been charged following a thieving spree and a assault in a Wigan borough town.
Neighbourhood police officers charged Nicky Parr with six shoplifting offences and one assault on a security guard as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Leigh town centre.
The 38-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday (December 11).