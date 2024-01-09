Man charged with stealing £3,000 worth of property from Wigan garden shed
A 49-year-old man has been accused of a £3,000 Wigan burglary.
Peter Kearsley, had been due to appear before Manchester magistrates charged with breaking into a family home's shed in Broadway, Hindley, last September 30 to steal a children's bike, tools and fishing tackle.
But the hearing was told the defendant was ill and so the hearing was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.