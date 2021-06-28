Man denies attacking six people - including a paramedic and three nurses

Martin Wilding, 36, of Wanborough Close, Leigh, appeared before a Bolton judge accused of the assaults of Rory Robert, Paul Frogatt, nurses Anne Freakley, Nichola Willshire and Jill Mathieson and ambulance worker Neil Haselden on May 25. He was given conditional bail until his trial on June 14, 2022.

