Man denies attacking the same person three days in a row

Stuart Orange, 40, of Butt Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to assault by beating on May 23, 24 and 25 but admitted to contacting the same person when forbidden by a court. The case was adjourned until September 27.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.