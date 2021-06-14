Man denies attacking the same person three days in a row
A man has denied attacking the same person three days running.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:24 pm
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:28 pm
Stuart Orange, 40, of Butt Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to assault by beating on May 23, 24 and 25 but admitted to contacting the same person when forbidden by a court. The case was adjourned until September 27.
