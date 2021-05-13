Man denies attacking two police officers

Ryan Mann, 27, of Oxford Road, Atherton, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead guilty to the assault by beating of PCs Darren Irvie and Dyllan Powell on December 23 in Atherton. A June 1 trial date was set.

