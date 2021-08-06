Man denies brutal attack charge
A man has denied subjecting a woman to an horrific attack.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:02 pm
Kevin MacDonald, 38, is charged with maliciously causing Christine Mulroney GBH in Atherton last August. Appearing before a Bolton judge MacDonald, of HMP Strangeways, entered a not guilty plea and a trial was set for January 31.
