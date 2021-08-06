Man denies brutal attack charge

Kevin MacDonald, 38, is charged with maliciously causing Christine Mulroney GBH in Atherton last August. Appearing before a Bolton judge MacDonald, of HMP Strangeways, entered a not guilty plea and a trial was set for January 31.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.