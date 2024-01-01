Man denies failing to provide specimen when suspected of drink-driving
A motorist has denied failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nicky Turner, 38, of Castleton Way, Winstanley, is alleged to have committed the offences in Wigan on May 9 and 10.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 29.