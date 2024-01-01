News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Man denies failing to provide specimen when suspected of drink-driving

A motorist has denied failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Nicky Turner, 38, of Castleton Way, Winstanley, is alleged to have committed the offences in Wigan on May 9 and 10.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 29.