Man denies harassing woman and threatening to burn house down
A man has denied making a threat to commit arson and harassing a woman.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:28 pm
Jack Fowler, 24, of Derwent Road, Orrell, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to an allegation that he told Melissa Francis on September 19 that he would burn her father’s house down.
He further denied a charge of harassing Ms Francis and making abusive requests for money from her. Fowler was released on conditional bail until January 3.