David Bennett, 42, of Hampson Court, Leigh, stood before borough justices charged with being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro in Scholes on August 26 last year which was in a collision which injured Lee Hankinson and then failing to stop or report it to the police afterwards.

Bennett further denies driving without due care and attention and not having either a licence or insurance.

The case has been adjourned for a month