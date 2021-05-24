Man denies launching savage attack in the borough

Jason Main, 30, of London Street, Fleetwood, appeared before a Bolton judge charged with maliciously wounding Dale Moran with the intent of causing GBH. The attack is alleged to have taken place in Atherton between July 15 and 18 last year.

