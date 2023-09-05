Man denies the murder of Skelmersdale schoolboy Dylan Bragger
Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29.
Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and at a Preston Crown Court hearing this week he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge.
The accused, wearing a green polo shirt, made his appearance via video link from prison and only spoke to confirm his name and enter his plea.
Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, scheduled the murder trial to begin on January 12 next year.
Family members were in court for the hearing.
Following the youngster’s death, relatives described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.