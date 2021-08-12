Man denies violence and home petrol bomb threat

Luke Coleman, of Bond Street, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court charged with twice assaulting Natasha Prescott and smashing her phone, assaulting PCs Woods and Lowe, breaking the wipers on Kayleigh Black’s car, harassing Michelle Black and threatening to fire-bomb Ms Black’s son’s home.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place on June 6 and 7 of this year.

Having pleaded not guilty to the charges, Coleman was released on bail conditional that he has no contact with any of his three female accusers until a trial at the same court fixed to take place on November 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court