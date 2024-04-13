Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a car in collision with a mobility scooter on Flapper Fold Lane at around noon on Friday (April 12).

Reports suggest a Volkswagen Golf was travelling along the road when it collided with the mobility scooter as it crossed the carriageway. This resulted in the 87-year-old rider becoming unseated and knocked to ground. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly passed away in hospital later the same evening.

A 30-year-old woman was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs following a positive roadside test. She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

PC Phil Drummond from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said; “This was a tragic incident where we are providing specialist support to the family of the victim and are now appealing to the local community for additional information.

"If you witnessed anything we’d be grateful if you come forward and help with our enquiries.

“This could be an eyewitness account from the scene, a camera doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage. It can all be used to help us establish how an elderly man lost his life in such distressing circumstances.

