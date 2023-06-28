Man due in court charged with causing death of much-loved Wigan grandmother
A man has been charged with causing the death of a Wigan grandmother.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Kathleen Kirby suffered fatal injuries when she was hit by a van on Bolton Road, Ashton, on Monday.
The van had been in a collision with a car being pursued by the police.
Chad Rimington, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death when driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today.