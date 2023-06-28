News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect

Man due in court charged with causing death of much-loved Wigan grandmother

A man has been charged with causing the death of a Wigan grandmother.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read

Kathleen Kirby suffered fatal injuries when she was hit by a van on Bolton Road, Ashton, on Monday.

The van had been in a collision with a car being pursued by the police.

Read More
Tributes pour in as 'beloved mum' named as woman killed after police pursuit in ...
Kathleen Ann KirbyKathleen Ann Kirby
Kathleen Ann Kirby
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chad Rimington, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death when driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today.