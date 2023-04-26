Man due to appear in court after incident involving 'stolen van'
A man arrested yesterday (Tuesday) is due to appear before Wigan magistrates after being charged with a number of offences.
It follows an incident in which officers spotted the driver of a vehicle in Manchester Road, Leigh, committing a minor moving traffic offence. The vehicle was followed and failed to stop with a short pursuit then beginning.
The vehicle then drove into a dead end on Meanly Road where a foot pursuit then followed with the driver being detained a short time later.
The vehicle was found to be displaying false plates, and was identified as being a van stolen in Bolton last week. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
GMP Wigan West said today that Benjamin Nuttall, of no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and aggravated taking without owners consent (TWOC).
He has been remanded to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Thursday April 27.