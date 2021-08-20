Man faces allegation of sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old child in Wigan

Martin Kelman, 39, of HMP Wymott in Leyland, is further charged with distributing indecent images of children, four of which are alleged to fall into the most serious category (A)

Kelman has yet to enter a plea and the matter was sent by Wigan magistrates to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 15.

