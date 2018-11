A man has been accused of attempting to incite an 11-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

Blake Pitchford, 26, of Diamond Street, Leigh, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court after being charged with the offence.

It is alleged to have happened between June 30 and July 2 last year.

Magistrates decided to send the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Pitchford will appear on Wednesday, November 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing.