Man faces criminal property trial after admitting drug offences
A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to three drugs offences but will stand trial on another charge.
Lee Roberts, 44, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, admitted being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply in Wigan on February 4, 2022.
He is also charged with possessing criminal property, ie money, on the same date and a trial will be held on that allegation.
Roberts was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on January 10.