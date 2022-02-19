Man 'had pen disguised as a gun'
A man has been accused of having a “pen gun” and ammunition in Wigan.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:55 am
Craig Walker, 31, currently of HMP Whatton in Notthinghamshire, stood before Wigan justices accused of having the disguised weapon in Golborne without a firearms certificate or peremission from the secretary of state in Golborne on September 27 plus 27 .22 cartridges, also without a certificate.
The case was adjourned to the same court until March 2.
