A man will appear in front of the crown court facing accusations of trying to lure a schoolgirl to have sex with him in Wigan and grooming someone who is underage.

Umair Ayub, of Hereford Street in Rochdale, will appear before Bolton Crown Court on June 25 charged with two sexual offences which allegedly took place between November 9 and 12 last year.

The 31-year-old appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 29 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.