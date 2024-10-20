Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating how a man found unconscious at Leigh bus station came to have life-threatening injuries.

The unnamed victim has been put into an induced coma at a hospital’s intensive care unit as inquiries get under way.

At present police are unable to rule out whether he was attacked or suffered some kind of accident.

He was discovered in an unconcious state at around 11.30pm on Saturday October 19 at Leigh bus station and a large emergency services presence was seen thereafter.

The man was found collapsed at Leigh bus station

Forensic experts have since been combing the area for evidence in case it is concluded that he was the victim of a crime, and part of the station remains cordoned off.

He was found collapsed by one of the stands and paramedics administered first aid before he was taken to hospital.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Yesterday evening officers attended a report of an unconscious man at Leigh bus station. The man was placed in an induced coma and taken to hospital, where he remains.

"His injuries are deemed to be life-threatening. A scene is in place this morning and the matter is currently being investigated by officers from our CID team.

A statement on the Transport for Greater Manchester website reads: "Due to a police incident at Leigh bus station, Stands J, K and L are currently not in use. Until further notice, bus services will depart from the following alternative stands: 28A: Ring & Ride; 126/594: Stand F; 610/611: Stand M."

Anyone with information about how the man came to be injured is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.