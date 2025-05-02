Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to a bizarre collision in which a man was hit by a reversing car in a Leigh supermarket car park.

There are some suggestions that the pedestrian was already on the ground when the collision happened at around 8am yesterday (May 1) on an area off Henry Street.

The man suffered serious injuries and then went into cardiac arrest.

The North West Air Ambulance was mobilised and he was airlifted to Salford Royal Hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Henry Street where the collision took place

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said that a woman was parking her car on the Tesco car park when the collision took place.

The man was trapped underneath the vehicle and after ringing 999, she was advised not to move the car for fear of causing further injury.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

CCTV footage is being examined by investigating officers.

A statement from police reads: “Officers were called to reports of a serious injury road traffic collision on Henry Street in Leigh at around 8am on Thursday May 1.

"A car collided with a pedestrian who was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

"Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 676 of 01/05/25.

"Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.