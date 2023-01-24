News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man fined after finally admitting he flouted a Wigan home closure order

A fine has been imposed on a Wigan man who finally admitted to breaching a court closure order.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 8:25am

Daniel Fairhurst, 38, of no fixed address, had initially denied going to 37A Canberra Road, Marsh Green, on September 23 last year when it was the subject of an order preventing any non-residents from attending due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Read More
EXCLUSIVE: Haigh Hall's bid team react to "fantastic" £20m Levelling Up investme...
Hide Ad

But at the latest hearing he changed his plea to guilty, having already admitted to a bail breach.

A general view of Canberra Road where a house was subject to a court closure order due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour
Most Popular

And when two fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge were totted up, he was ordered to pay £211.