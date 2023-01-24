Man fined after finally admitting he flouted a Wigan home closure order

Daniel Fairhurst, 38, of no fixed address, had initially denied going to 37A Canberra Road, Marsh Green, on September 23 last year when it was the subject of an order preventing any non-residents from attending due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

But at the latest hearing he changed his plea to guilty, having already admitted to a bail breach.

A general view of Canberra Road where a house was subject to a court closure order due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour