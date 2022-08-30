Man found guilty of entering Labour club in Wigan with intent to steal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied going into Whelley Labour Club on May 28.

But he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Whelley Labour Club

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.