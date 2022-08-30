News you can trust since 1853
Man found guilty of entering Labour club in Wigan with intent to steal

A man has been convicted of entering a Wigan social club with intent to steal.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied going into Whelley Labour Club on May 28.

But he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Simm will be sentenced by Wigan justices on September 22 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.