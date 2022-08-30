Man found guilty of entering Labour club in Wigan with intent to steal
A man has been convicted of entering a Wigan social club with intent to steal.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied going into Whelley Labour Club on May 28.
But he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
Simm will be sentenced by Wigan justices on September 22 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.