Man found with heroin in Wigan North Western station toilets

A man found with a wrap of heroin had been using drugs in the toilets at Wigan North Western railway station, a court heard.

Darren Goulding, 47, was caught by police after staff at the station alerted them on Monday, January 21.

James Gore, prosecuting, told Wigan magistrates: “They look over one cubicle into the other. They see Mr Goulding. He was co-operative with the police. He had been injecting some drugs and later admitted that was crack cocaine.”

Police searched Goulding and found a wrap of heroin, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to possession of diamorphine and failing to surrender to court while on bail.

Bob Toppin, defending, said: “He’s got a long-standing problem with these drugs and at this particular time he had problems with his script.”

He said his methadone prescription had been suspended at the time, but had since been reinstated.

Mr Toppin said Goulding, who is staying at the homeless shelter at St George’s Church in Wigan, failed to appear in court because he was in hospital for eight days. He intended to give himself up but was arrested first.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Goulding to pay £85 prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.