Police have accused a 36-year-old man from Haydock of committing a catalogue of child sex offences.

Today (Tuesday November 14) James Blundell, of Wesley Avenue, Haydock was charged with nine counts of sexual offences against a child under 13, three counts of making indecent images of a child under 13 and a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday December 12.

James Blundell from Haydock will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on December 12

Det Insp Michelle Wilson said: “We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously and our specialist officers from the Child Criminal and Sexual Exploitation team who are dedicated to investigating these types of offences will support anyone who comes forward to speak to us.

“Anyone who wants to make a report or is concerned for the safety of someone they care for or know should come forward and speak to our team.”

If you are a child or young person suffering sexual or physical abuse, the following organisations can also provide help and support:

NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000 or e-mail [email protected] – call 0800 1111

If you’ve been affected by sexual violence of any kind don’t be afraid to tell someone, find the courage to come forward and get the help you deserve.