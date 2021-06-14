Man given community punishment after admitting assault

Liam Walmesley, 46, of May Street, Leigh, had initially denied causing Nicola Lloyd actual bodily harm during an incident on January 29, but has since changed his plea to guilty.

Wigan magistrates ordered that he complete six months of drug treatments and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

When a victim services surcharge, costs and a fine are added together Walmesley also has £295 to pay.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court