Man given community punishment after admitting assault
A community punishment including drug rehab has been imposed on a man who finally admitted to carrying out an assault.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:32 pm
Liam Walmesley, 46, of May Street, Leigh, had initially denied causing Nicola Lloyd actual bodily harm during an incident on January 29, but has since changed his plea to guilty.
Wigan magistrates ordered that he complete six months of drug treatments and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
When a victim services surcharge, costs and a fine are added together Walmesley also has £295 to pay.
