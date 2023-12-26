News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Man given community punishment after being found with class B drug

A Wigan man has been given a community order after being found with class B drug amphetamine.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stuart Harrison, 42, of Church Street, Golborne, was in possession of the drug on Railway Road, Leigh, on March 21.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with six months of drug rehabilitation and 15 days of rehabilitation activities. He was also fined £50.