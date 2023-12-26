Man given community punishment after being found with class B drug
A Wigan man has been given a community order after being found with class B drug amphetamine.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stuart Harrison, 42, of Church Street, Golborne, was in possession of the drug on Railway Road, Leigh, on March 21.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with six months of drug rehabilitation and 15 days of rehabilitation activities. He was also fined £50.