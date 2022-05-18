Man hit with machete during terrifying raid on home in Wigan borough

Burglars hit a man with a machete and stole a motorbike during a raid on his home.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:21 pm

Three men went into a property on Hand Lane in Pennington at 9.45pm on Monday and stole several items, including an Xbox and a Surron LBX motorbike.

Read More

Read More
'Missed opportunities' to provide extra help for Wigan mum struggling with menta...

Two people were at home and one of them was hit on his back with what is believed to be a machete, though he was not injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police shared this image of the distinctive stolen motorbike

Police are now appealing for information to identify the burglars.

They are described as: a black male, wearing a navy hooded jumper with the hood up, black Nike joggers and a mask showing only his eyes; a white male, wearing a parker-style jacket with the fur hood up; and a white male in his late 20s, local accent, wearing a dark-coloured coat with the hood up.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage can call police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 193 of May 17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.