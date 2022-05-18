Man hit with machete during terrifying raid on home in Wigan borough

Three men went into a property on Hand Lane in Pennington at 9.45pm on Monday and stole several items, including an Xbox and a Surron LBX motorbike.

Two people were at home and one of them was hit on his back with what is believed to be a machete, though he was not injured.

Police shared this image of the distinctive stolen motorbike

Police are now appealing for information to identify the burglars.

They are described as: a black male, wearing a navy hooded jumper with the hood up, black Nike joggers and a mask showing only his eyes; a white male, wearing a parker-style jacket with the fur hood up; and a white male in his late 20s, local accent, wearing a dark-coloured coat with the hood up.