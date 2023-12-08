Man hospitalised with serious head injuries after gang raid his Wigan home and plunder cash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sources say the victim was subjected to up to 15 minutes of violence at an address in Ashton Road, Golborne, while accomplices searched the property for valuables.
The 64-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries although his condition since has not been publicised.
Detectives investigating the brutal raid have now appealed for information over the aggravated burglary that took place at around 6pm on Tuesday November 28.
After receiving a 999 call, officers attended the address andf found the man with serious injuries to the head. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment.
Through conducting initial inquiries, detectives believe that a group of men entered the property before taking a large amount of cash and causing injury to the victim.
Det Chief Inspector Hayley Riley from GMP’s Wigan District, said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim who was simply at home on the evening.
“We have a dedicated team working on this and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.
"We would ask that anyone who has any information at all, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact police on 0161 856 3034, quoting log 2680 of the 28 November 2023."
A neighbour said: “I was told the gang were in there for 12 to 15 minutes and did the guy some serious harm. This happened on a busy main road during the rush hour. Someone must have seen or heard something.”
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.