Man hurt in suspected acid attack in Wigan town centre
A man was taken to hospital after a substance was thrown in his face in Wigan town centre.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:08 pm
Emergency services rushed to Market Place at 10am on Friday after the man was targeted.
It was not known what the substance was, but a fire service spokesman said it was suspected to be acid.
An ambulance service spokesman confirmed the man had been taken to hospital for treatment.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here