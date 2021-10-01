Man hurt in suspected acid attack in Wigan town centre

Emergency services rushed to Market Place at 10am on Friday after the man was targeted.

It was not known what the substance was, but a fire service spokesman said it was suspected to be acid.

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed the man had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Market Place, in Wigan town centre