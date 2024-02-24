Man in court accused of causing serious injury by driving dangerously in Wigan
A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving more than a year after an incident near Wigan town centre.
A woman was badly hurt after a collision with a car on Wallgate at around 4am on September 25, 2022.
David Bennett, 44, of Hampson Close, Leigh, has now appeared in court in relation to the incident.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on March 27.
Bennett was remanded on unconditional bail.