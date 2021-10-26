Man in court as two people arrested after police pursuit

Police officers on patrol started to pursue a black Ford Kuga at around 9pm on Sunday on Knowsley Lane in Knowsley.

The car was brought to a stop by police at a roundabout near junction two of the M57.

Police arrested two people after the pursuit

The driver of the Kuga and the driver of a police vehicle were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the stop.

Two officers and a passenger in the Kuga also suffered minor injuries.

Police officers searched the car, recovered suspected drugs and a weapon and arrested the driver and passenger.

Ben Duffy, 26, of Wigan Road in Leigh, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and receiving stolen goods.

The 24-year-old female passenger in the car has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.