Man in dock accused of robbing £4k cash from Wigan home at gunpoint

A man accused of robbing a Wigan home of thousands of pounds at gunpoint, is set to appear before a crown court judge.

Jamie Porter, 39, appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court this week charged with four counts relating to an incident at a Winstanley home this weekend.

The alleged robber, of Hannan Road in Liverpool, has been charged with possession of a handgun, robbery of cash, coins, telephones, jewellery and tobacco totalling £10,000, possession of “criminal property” in the form of £4,000 and another firearms charge.

The four charges relate to an incident which occurred on Saturday, November 24 in which police were called to reports of an armed robbery on Cadogan Drive in Winstanley.

Porter appeared only to state his name, age and address before magistrates deemed the charges too serious for their jurisdiction and sent it up to the crown court.

He will appear on January 2 at Bolton Crown Court.